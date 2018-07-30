Sunday's late results
Quad City Speedway
Late Model Feature
1. Jeremiah Hurst, 2. Matt Ryan, 3. Andy Nezworski, 4. Chuck Hanna, 5. Rob Toland, 6. Michael Guldenpfinnig, 7. Todd Malmstrom, 8. Kelly Pestka, 9. Gary Webb, 10. Leroy Brenner, 11. David Norton, 12. David Stichter, 13. Michael Hynes, 14. Justin Kay
Heat 1 -- 1. Jeremiah Hurst, 2. Chuck Hanna, 3. Kelly Pestka, 4. Todd Malmstrom.
Heat 2 -- 1. Matt Ryan, 2. Rob Toland, 3. Gary Webb, 4. Michael Guldenpfinnig, 5. David Stichter.
Modified Feature
1. Jason Pershy, 2. Andy Nezworski, 3. Eric Barnes, 4. Rob Toland, 5. Brandon Durbin, 6. TJ Patz, 7. Matt Werner, 8. Doug Crampton, 9. Greg Durbin, 10. Craig Crawford, 11. Chris Lawrence, 12. Andrew Hambrug, 13. Jim Sandusky, 14. Bruce Hanford, 15. Nick Hillyer, 16, Chad Tucker.
Heat 1 -- 1. Andy Nezworski, 2. Matt Werner, 3. TJ Patz, 4. Eric Barnes 5. Bruce Hanford.
Heat 2 -- 1. Doug Crampton, 2. Jason Pershy, 3. Chris Lawrence, 4. Brandon Durbin, 5. Chad Tucker
Sport Mods Feature
1. Dustin Schram, 2. Chance Huston, 3. Jacob Copley, 4. Logan Veloz, 5. Brandon Setser, 6. Steve Spiker, 7. Brandt Cole, 8. Andrew Burk, 9. CJ Durbin, 10. James Thompson, 11. Rick Schriner, 12. Casey Wages, 13. Trey Grimm, 14. Joe Grant, 15. Josh Marth, 16. Troy Wages, 17. Mitch Strayer, 18. Rob Henry, 19. Dawson Edwards.
Heat 1 -- 1. CJ Durbin, 2. Brandon Durbin, 3. Joe Grant, 4. Mitchell Strayer, 5. Jacob Copley.
Heat 2 -- 1. Steven Spiker, 2. Rob Henry, 3. Brant Cole, 4. Andrew Burk, 5. Logan Veloz.
Heat 3 -- 1. Troy Wages, 2. Chance Huston, 3. Dustin Schram, 4. Trey Grimm, 5. Josh Marth.
Street Stocks Feature
1. Mike Anderson, 2. George Spence III, 3. Rob Nylin, 4. Jesse Owens, 5. Dwayne Smith, Jr., 6. Mark Anderson, 7. Kyler Hickenbottom, 8. Eric Turner, 9. Jon Scott.
Heat 1 -- 1. Jesse Owens, 2. Kyler Hickenbottom, 3. Erick Turner, 4. Kori Murphy, 5. Jon Scott
Heat 2 -- 1. Rob Nylin, 2. Dwayne Smith, Jr, 3. George Spence III, 4. Mike Anderson, 5. Mark Anderson
4 Cylinders Feature
1. Dustin Frymoyer, 2. Ken Stogdell, 3. Tyler Shady, 4 Josh Lane, 5. Kyler Rhoads, 6. Cody Brewster 7. Jason Rhoads, 8. Andrew Francis, 9. Brenda Forbes, 10. Jared Coppejans, 11. Josh McIntire, 12. Jonathan Pham, 13. Jeff Henderson, 14. Dan Dillon, 15. Andrew Bolio, 16. Todd Guyton, 17. Trevor Carpenter, 18. Rob Harding, Jr., 19. Chris Kissell, DNS, 20. Brett Bailey, 20. Andy Loy.
Heat 1 -- 1. Tyler Shady 2. Brenda Forbes, 3. Cody Brewster, 4. Kyle Rhoads, 5. Chris Kissell
Hear 2 -- 1. Ken Stogdell, 2. Dan Dillon, 3. Andrew Bolio, 4. Josh Lane, 5. Jared Coppejans.
Heat 3 -- 1. Dustin Frymoyer, 2. Andrew Francis, 3. Jason Rhoads, 4. Trevor Carpenter, 5. Rob Harding, Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.