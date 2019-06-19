Deery Brothers Series
At Maquoketa Speedway
Late Tuesday
IMCA late models
Feature (50 laps) – 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Joel Callahan; 3. Matt Ryan; 4. Terry Neal; 5. Darrell DeFrance; 6. Justin Kay; 7. Jeremiah Hurst; 8. Curt Martin; 9. Andy Eckrich; 10. John Emerson; 11. Andy Nezworski; 12. Chad Holladay; 13. Sam Halstead; 14. Doug Nigh; 15. Chuck Hanna; 16. Eric Pollard; 17. Paul Nagle; 18. Brian Harris; 19. Dalton Simonsen; 20. Jeff Tharp; 21. Joe Zrostlik; 22. Todd Malmstrom; 23. Gary Webb; 24. Donnie Pataska
First B-main (12 laps) -- 1. Zrostlik; 2. Hurst; 3. Martin; 4. Nezworski
Second B-main (12 laps) -- 1. Emerson; 2. Holladay; 3. Malmstrom; 4. Nagle
First heat (10 laps) -- 1. Hanna; 2. Halstead; 3. Callahan; 4. Hurst
Second heat (10 laps) -- 1. Pollard; 2. Eckrich; 3. Ryan; 4. Emerson
Third heat (10 laps) -- 1. DeFrance; 2. Tharp; 3. Aikey; 4. Zrostlik
Fourth heat (10 laps) -- 1. Neal; 2. Nigh; 3. Simonsen; 4. Nagle
IMCA Modifieds
Feature (20 laps) -- 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Bryce Garnhart; 3. Greg Durbin; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Jarrett Franzen; 6. Timmy Current; 7. Ray Cox; 8. Brandon Banks; 9. Jed Freiburger; 10. Joe Bonney; 11. Josh Starr; 12. Austin Blume; 13. Tom Pestka; 14. Jordan Hicks; 15. Tyler Madigan; 16. Jaden Fryer; 17. Justin Kay; 18. Mike Burbridge; 19. Matt Short; Brad Diercks (did not start)
First heat (8 laps) -- 1. Current; 2. Garnhart; 3. Cox; 4. Frieburger
Second heat (8 laps) -- 1. Hicks; 2. Durbin; 3. Johnson; 4. Blume
Third heat (8 laps) -- 1. Larson; 2. Banks; 3. Kay; 4. Fryer
IMCA SportMods
Feature (15 laps) -- 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Gage Neal; 3. Dustin Schram; 4. Justin Becker; 5. Jerry Miles; 6. Wes Digman; 7. Ben Chapman; 8. Jeremy Gustaf; 9. Jacob Ellithorpe; 10. Bryan Moreland; 11. Jacob Arp; 12. Shane Paris
First heat (8 laps) -- 1. Miles; 2. Schram; 3. Paris; 4. Soppe
Second heat (8 laps) -- 1. Digman; 2. Neal; 3. Gustaf; 4. Ellithorpe
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Feature (15 laps) – 1. Kile Vohringer; 2. Daniel Wauters; 3. Jake Benischek; 4. Lane Vohringer; 5. Lukas Short; 6. Randy Lamar; 7. Brandon White; 8. Shane Oberbreckling; 9. Dawson Bowling
First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Oberbreckling; 2. K. Vohringer; 3. Lamar; 4. Benischek
4 Cylinders
Feature (12 laps) -- 1. Nick Proehl; 2. Norm Marcoy; 3. Korey Lana; 4. Dustin Forbes; 5. Thomas Adams; 6. Brett Marshall
First heat (6 laps) -- 1. Proehl; 2. Adams; 3. Marshall; 4. Forbes
