Local racing
CJ Speedway Feature Results (top five)
Friday, August 11
Stewart & Sons Fuel IMCA Modifieds
1. Jarrett Brown-Ainsworth (2023 Track Champion); 2. Kyle Madden-Oxford; 3. Brandon Banks-Washington; 4. Kurt Kile-Nichols; 5. Dakota Simmons-Douds
Mincer Ford IMCA Stock Cars
1. Matt Picray-West Liberty; 2. Jason See-Albia; 3. Scott Jordan-Wapello; 4. Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick (2023 Track Champion); 5. Keegan Wells-Wilton
Huston Brothers Trucking IMCA Sportmods
1. Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa (2023 Track Champion); 2. Tyler Heckart-Ottumwa; 3. Sean Wyett-Danville; 4. Colton Livezey-New Sharon; 5. Levi Gaunt-Muscatine
CJ Auto Parts/NAPA Stores IMCA Hobby Stocks
1. Tom Killen Jr-Des Moines; 2. Luke Phillips-Wapello; 3. Andrew Burk-Milan, IL; 4. Tucker Richardson-Morning Sun; 5. Billy Standford-Wapello
2023 Track Champion -- Randy LaMar-Buffalo
Midwest Rod & Restoration IMCA Sport Compacts
1. Darin Smith-Wapello ( 2023 Track Champion); 2. Kolby Sabin-Des Moines; 3. Alex Hayes-Lone Tree; 4. Garrett Porter-Libertyville; 5. Seth Meinders-Ottumwa