Boys tennis

Patrick returns to state title match: Alleman's Nicholas Patrick is one victory away from an Illinois Class 1A state singles championship as he posted two more straight set victories on Friday.

The sophomore, still perfect in his career, will face Aurora Marmion Academy's Benedict Graft in the state title match held at Palatine High School. Patrick won his quarterfinal 6-0, 6-1 then edged Chicago Latin's Kiran Garapati 6-0, 6-3 in the semis.

Geneseo's two doubles tandems will not reach the medal podium.

Alex Slaymaker and Sam Mosbarger dropped a three-set heartbreaker in the fourth round of the consolation bracket to be eliminated. They won the first set 6-3, but lost the final two.

The Maple Leafs other duo of Connor Nelson and Samuel Robinson won their consolation fourth round match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 before losing in straight sets in the fifth round to be done for the tournament.

Men's golf

Black Hawk finishes 21st at nationals: The Braves were consistent in their placement at the NJCAA Division II national tournament, finishing 21st with a four-round team score of 1301 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

Kirkwood Community College claimed the national championship with a 299 final round and it beat runner-up Parkland College by eight shots. Warner Beach of Glendale CC was the individual champion at 6-under par for the tournament.

Black Hawk's Luke Lofgren shot up to finish in a tie for 30th fueled by a back-nine that featured three birdies. He carded a 13-over par for the tournament. Sam Spurgetis shot an 85 and Mason Steinert shot an 87 for the final round.

Women's golf

British Columbia wins national title: For the second straight round and third time over the week, British Columbia fired a round under 300 to secure the NAIA national championship on Friday at TPC Deere Run.

Oklahoma City University's MaKayla Tyrrell won the individual title with a 10-over par tournament.