ISU closes grass lots

Because of recent rainfall in the Ames area, grass parking lots surrounding Jack Trice Stadium will be closed for Saturday's 11 a.m. Iowa State football  game against TCU.

Fans with G7 parking passes will be re-routed to paved lots at Vet Med, where no public parking will be available.

General public parking will be available on campus, including in ramps at the Memorial Union and Gerdin Business Building East Parking Deck.

Public parking for RVs will be available at the Jeff and Deb Hansen Agricultural Student Learning Center at 2508 Mortensen Road.

Black Hawk hosts outing

A golf outing benefiting the Black Hawk College athletics program is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

The $85 registration fee includes golf, a cart, a T-shirt, contest holes and dinner. Prizes will be raffled.

Online registration is available at bhc.edu/bravesathletics.

