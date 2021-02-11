Local sports briefs

Doyle joins Jaguars staff
Former Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle has been hired by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as the organization's director of sport performance.
Doyle led the Hawkeyes strength and conditioning program from 1999 until last June when he reached a separation agreement with the university after a group of former players claimed Doyle made racially inappropriate remarks to them during their time at Iowa.
New Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said at a news conference Thursday that he's "very confident" there will be no issues with Doyle moving forward, noting he has known Doyle for more than 20 years, adding, "We did a very good job vetting that one."
Garza, Illini duo of Naismith list
Iowa center Luka Garza has been named to the mid-season watch list for the Naismith Award, which goes to the top basketball player in NCAA Division I.
Garza leads the country in scoring (25.3), player efficiency rating (39.3), 30-point games (6), and field goals made (188). He reached 2,000 points in 113 games, faster than any other Big Ten player over the past 25 years, and is 52 points away from topping Roy Marble as the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader.
Garza is also a semifinalist for the Wooden Award, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
There are eight Big Ten players on the 30-player Naismith list, including Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Marcus Carr of Minnesota, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and Trevian Williams of Purdue.
ISU Big 12 schedule set
The Big 12 announced its 2021 conference football schedule on Thursday, finalizing the season schedule for Iowa State.
The Cyclones will play six home games, including nonconference games on Sept. 4 against Northern Iowa and Sept. 11 against Iowa.
A road game at UNLV on Sept. 18 precedes a Sept. 25 Big 12 opener at Baylor.
Iowa State will host Kansas on Oct. 2, Oklahoma State on Oct. 23, Texas on Nov. 6 and TCU on Nov. 27. The Cyclones' road schedule also includes games at Kansas State on Oct. 16, West Virginia on Oct. 30, Texas Tech on Nov. 13 and Oklahoma on Nov. 20.
Pannell ranked among elite
Rock Island High School softball player Taylor Pannell has been ranked as the sixth-best player in the nation in the Class of 2022 by MaxPreps.com.
The infielder who verbally committed to Tennessee earlier this year is one of just two from northern states to earn a spot in the top 25 selected by MaxPreps, which uses high school accomplishments, ranking services and statistics from prep and travel team organizations.
In addition to the Rocks, Pannell plays for the Tennessee Mojo squad which won the PGF Nationals championship.
Wrestling trials to Texas
USA Wrestling announced Thursday that the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 2-3.
Champions will will be eligible to represent the United States in the delayed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo beginning on Aug. 7.
The organization earlier this week indicated it was relocating the event from Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center but will hold the 2024 Olympic Team Trials at the Pennsylvania venue.