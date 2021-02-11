Local sports briefs

Doyle joins Jaguars staff

Former Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle has been hired by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as the organization's director of sport performance.

Doyle led the Hawkeyes strength and conditioning program from 1999 until last June when he reached a separation agreement with the university after a group of former players claimed Doyle made racially inappropriate remarks to them during their time at Iowa.

New Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said at a news conference Thursday that he's "very confident" there will be no issues with Doyle moving forward, noting he has known Doyle for more than 20 years, adding, "We did a very good job vetting that one."

Garza, Illini duo of Naismith list

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named to the mid-season watch list for the Naismith Award, which goes to the top basketball player in NCAA Division I.

Garza leads the country in scoring (25.3), player efficiency rating (39.3), 30-point games (6), and field goals made (188). He reached 2,000 points in 113 games, faster than any other Big Ten player over the past 25 years, and is 52 points away from topping Roy Marble as the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader.