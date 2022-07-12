 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports briefs

Ferentz on Dodd list

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz was named Tuesday as one of 20 college coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list.

The award recognizes success on the field as well as stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Ferentz is preparing for his 24th season as Iowa's head coach, guiding the Hawkeyes to a 178-110 record including a 100-79 Big Ten record. He is one of five Big Ten coaches on the preseason watch list for the award named after Bobby Dodd, joined by Jim Harbaugh of Michigan, Mel Tucker of Michigan State, Ryan Day of Ohio State and Paul Chryst of Wisconsin.

