Local sports briefs

Hawkeyes at QC camp today

Iowa football players Spencer Petras, Reggie Bracy and Leshon Williams are scheduled to appear at the CareSource Football ProCamp on Saturday.

The free camp designed for boys and girls entering first through eighth grades this fall will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Davenport West High School, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport. Registration is required at www.procamps.com/davenport.

The camp will include hands-on instruction from the three Hawkeyes and area coaches. Demos, fundamental skills stations, contests and non-contact games are planned.

LaPorta named to Mackey list

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 John Mackey Award, presented to the nation's top collegiate tight end.

LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with 53 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Cyclone pair on watch lists

Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson have been named to preseason watch lists for college football awards at their respective positions.

Downing, a Creston, Iowa, native who is moving to center this season after earning all-Big 12 honors a year ago at right guard, is a candidate for the Rimington Trophy presented to the game's top center.

Hutchinson has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, an award presented to the top receiver in college football regardless of position. The Jacksonville, Fla., native set an ISU school record last season while leading the Big 12 with 83 receptions.