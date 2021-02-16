Local sports briefs

Spelhaug earns Big 12 honor
Iowa State University softball player Ellie Spelhaug, a sophomore who prepped at Pleasant Valley, was named the Big 12 Conference pitcher of the week Tuesday.
Spelhaug went 3-0 at the UNI-Dome Tournament, helping the Cyclones open the season 5-0 for the first time since 2016. In 14 innings of work against South Dakota State, UNI and Drake, Spelhaug allowed three earned runs, struck out 12 batters and limited opponents to a .204 batting average.
National honors for Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday by the United States Basketball Writers Association as its national co-freshman of the week.
Clark received the recognition after scoring a career-high 39 points last week in the Hawkeyes' 88-81 win at Nebraska, the third straight game the West Des Moines native has scored at least 30 points.
She shared the honor with Paige Bueckers of Connecticut.
CCAC recognizes Bees' Snyder
Jake Snyder, a junior on the St. Ambrose University men's volleyball team, was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setter of the week on Tuesday after leading the Fighting Bees to three wins last week.
Returning to action after missing the first nine games of the season because of an injury, the Mokena, Ill., resident recorded at least 33 assists in each of his three matches last week as St. Ambrose improved to 3-9.
Snyder averaged 10.36 assists and 1.27 digs per set over the three matches and contributed six kills, five aces and four blocks.
UNI sets fall schedule
University of Northern Iowa kicks off its delayed 2020 football schedule on Friday, hosting South Dakota State, but the Panthers are already looking toward the 2021 season.
UNI officials unveiled its finalized fall schedule on Tuesday, playing at Iowa State on Sept. 4 and Sacramento State on Sept. 11 before opening its home schedule with a Sept. 18 game against St. Thomas (Minn.), a program beginning its transition from NCAA Division III to Division I. The Panthers will play at St. Thomas in 2024.
Northern Iowa opens Missouri Valley Football Conference play at home on Oct. 2 against Youngstown State and will later host South Dakota on Oct. 16, Southern Illinois on Oct. 30 and Western Illinois on Nov. 20.