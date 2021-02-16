Local sports briefs

Spelhaug earns Big 12 honor

Iowa State University softball player Ellie Spelhaug, a sophomore who prepped at Pleasant Valley, was named the Big 12 Conference pitcher of the week Tuesday.

Spelhaug went 3-0 at the UNI-Dome Tournament, helping the Cyclones open the season 5-0 for the first time since 2016. In 14 innings of work against South Dakota State, UNI and Drake, Spelhaug allowed three earned runs, struck out 12 batters and limited opponents to a .204 batting average.

National honors for Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday by the United States Basketball Writers Association as its national co-freshman of the week.

Clark received the recognition after scoring a career-high 39 points last week in the Hawkeyes' 88-81 win at Nebraska, the third straight game the West Des Moines native has scored at least 30 points.

She shared the honor with Paige Bueckers of Connecticut.

CCAC recognizes Bees' Snyder

Jake Snyder, a junior on the St. Ambrose University men's volleyball team, was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setter of the week on Tuesday after leading the Fighting Bees to three wins last week.