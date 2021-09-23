Local sports briefs

Randle signs with Phoenix
Former Rock Island basketball star Chasson Randle has been signed to a training camp contract by the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.
Randle, who led Rocky to a Class 3A state title in 2011 before becoming the career scoring leader at Stanford, will join the Suns on an Exhibit 10 deal.
The 6-foot-2 guard has played for five different NBA teams over the past five years, seeing action in 41 games (including five starts) last season with the Orlando Magic.
Randle, 28, previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2016-17), New York Knicks (2016-17), Washington Bullets (2018-19) and Golden State Warriors (2019-20). In 119 NBA games, he has averaged 5.7 points and 1.8 assists per game.
Storm sign goaltender
The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey Brkin to their training camp roster. Brkin, 22, joins the Storm after a junior career in the Western Hockey League, split between the Swift Current Broncos, Kootenay Ice, Spokane Chiefs and the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native played 89 career games in the WHL, going 44-32-6 with a 3.40 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.
Brkin also played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, playing 53 games, going 10-34-2 with a 4.61 goals against average and a .897 save percentage. He spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, going 17-8-3 with a 3.37 goals against average and a .885 save percentage.