Local sports briefs

ISU's Brockington honored

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington was named Tuesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to its All-Region 8 team.

The senior led the Cyclones with an average of 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds during his first season at ISU, earning newcomer of the year honors in the Big 12.

Brockington reached double figures in 27 of the 32 games in which he played and recorded seven double-doubles.

Vikings' Carr named

Augustana College junior Dan Carr was named Tuesday by D3hoops.com to its All-Region 8 team as a second-team selection.

The Highlands Ranch, Colo., native led the Vikings in scoring, rebounds, field goals, free throw percentage and blocks.

Carr, a first-team All-CCIW selection, led the conference with an average of 13.4 rebounds per game, sixth nationally at the NCAA Division III level and an average that matched Augustana's school record established by Steve Snow during the 1968-69 season.

Moline's King an All-American

Darius King, a Moline High School graduate, earned second team All-American honors in the finals of the shot put at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor National Track & Field Championships.

Competing as a graduate student for the University of Northern Iowa, King was making his third national championship appearance in the shot put. His best in the event in Birmingham, Ala., was 19.58 meters (64-feet, 3-inches), good for a 10th-place finish and his third All-America certificate.

King earned his national appearance with a throw of 20.30 meters (66-7.25) that had him seeded sixth for the event in which he finished 12th at last year with a best of 18.96 meters (66-2.5).

At the 2021 NCAA outdoor championships, King finished seventh with a toss of 19.69 meters (64-7.25) that earned him an invitation to the 2020 Olympic Trials where he placed 12th (18.43 meters/60-5.75).

