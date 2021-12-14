Local sports briefs

Bix registrations open today
Registration for the 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 will open Wednesday.
The 48th running of the Bix 7 will take place on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 8 a.m. with the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, Arconic Jr. Bix and Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints to be held as usual on Bix weekend, July 28-30.
Both in-person and virtual options for the Bix and Jr. Bix will be available, with the virtual option scheduled for July 23-30, and an option to switch race options between in-person and virtual will be available.
Online registration at www.bix7.com opens at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Linderbaum, Moss honored
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and cornerback Riley Moss were named Tuesday as first-team All-Americans by The Sporting News.
Linderbaum, who received the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, has now received first-team honors on each of four All-American teams used in determining consensus All-American status. The fifth and final team selected by the American Football Coaches Association scheduled to be announced Wednesday.
Moss previously earned second-team honors from Football Writers Association of American and third-team recognition from the Associated Press.
Big Ten honors five Q-C natives
Six Iowa athletes from the Quad-Cities area are among 113 Hawkeyes to earn academic All-Big Ten honors for the fall sports season.
Men's cross country runners Max Murphy and Konnor Sommer, both Pleasant Valley graduates; women's cross country senior Mallory King from Davenport Assumption; women's soccer player Grace Necker from Pleasant Valley; and volleyball players Bailey Ortega from Davenport North and Grace Tubbs from Clinton were all honored by the conference.
To qualify for All-Big Ten honors, students must be enrolled as full-time student for a minimum of 12 months and maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.