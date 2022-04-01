Local sports briefs

Royals recognize Bandits' Heller

At an awards ceremony Thursday at the organization's spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz., the Kansas City Royals presented Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller with the Matt Minker Award.

The honor annually recognizes an outstanding individual with one of Kansas City's minor-league affiliates, and Heller was recognized for playing a key role in what the Royals call a "seamless transition'' in making Quad Cities a first-time Royals affiliate in 2021.

In presenting him the honor, Kansas City organization leaders cited Heller's commitment to the making Royals players "championship-caliber human beings," and praised his leadership in working with the city of Davenport on a $2.5 million renovation of Modern Woodmen Park.

In addition to honoring Heller, the Royals recognized the 2021 River Bandits for winning the High-A Central League championship and presented a member of that that team, Vinnie Pasquantino, with the Mike Sweeney Award. That honor recognizes a player who best represents the Royals organization on and off the field. Pasquantino, named the River Bandits player of the year, hit .300 while splitting time between Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Storm playoff tickets on sale

Playoff tickets for the first Quad City Storm playoff game in franchise history are now on sale. The Storm are scheduled to play a home playoff game on either April 12, 13 or 14 depending on the opponent.

Puck drop will be at 7:10 p.m. and the exact date and opponent will be finalized by April 10. $1 beers will be sold at all home Storm playoff games.

The Storm are currently in fifth place in the league standings, five points ahead of Pensacola. They are guaranteed to finish either fifth or sixth in the standings.

Tickets can be purchased at either quadcitystorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.

Siebrecht commits to Iowa

Cade Siebrecht, a two-time Iowa Class 1A state wrestling champion from Lisbon, has committed to sign with the University of Iowa wrestling program.

The projected 141-pounder will join his older brother, Cobe Siebrecht, on the Hawkeye roster.

The younger Siebrecht won the 138-pound championship at the Iowa state wrestling tournament in February, finishing the season with a 44-6 record that included 26 pins.

Storm make roster moves

Goaltender Bailey Brkin returned to the Quad City Storm this week after being on loan with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, one of four roster moves made by the Storm, who also activated defenseman Triston Theriot from injured reserve, placed forward Tommy Stang on season-ending injured reserve and waived goaltender Thomas Proudlock.

Brkin, 22, has spent this season rotating between the Storm and the ECHL. In his latest stint with Wichita, he was 0-3-0 with a 6.71 goals against average and a .808 save percentage.

In 16 games with the Storm, Brkin is 10-4-2 with a 2.12 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. In 11 ECHL games, he is 4-6-0 with a 3.68 goals against average and a .870 save percentage.

Theriot, 25, has been on injured reserve since March 1. In 17 games with the Storm, he has three assists.

Stang, 24, suffered an upper body injury in last Saturday's game against the Peoria Rivermen. In 37 games this season, he has 13 goals and 14 assists.

This is the second time the Storm have waived Proudlock, the first coming on Feb. 5. He had not started a game since re-signing with the team on March 14, playing just 16 minutes of shutout relief in a March 27 loss to Peoria.

Blazers, Toporowski clinch WHL division title

The Kamloops Blazers, which features Bettendorf native Luke Toporowski, won the B.C. Division championship in the Western Hockey League for the third straight season Wednesday.

Toporowski, 20, was traded to the Blazers from the Spokane Chiefs, where he had spent most of the previous four years. Since joining the Blazers, Toporowski has scored 20 goals and added 14 assists in 22 games.

Entering the weekend, Toporowski has scored 96 goals and added 103 assists for 199 career points in 245 career WHL games.

