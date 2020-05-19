Local sports briefs

Bunn, Erpelding snag top honors

Charlie Bunn and Maggie Erpelding were selected as the athletes of the year for Bettendorf High School on Monday during a virtual all-sports event for the school.

Bunn, a Missouri recruit, is a nine-time state champion in swimming. He won championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle along with anchoring two relays this past February at the state meet in Iowa City.

Erpelding collected 13 varsity letters during her career — two in volleyball, two in basketball, four in track and five in softball.

The other male finalists were Noah Abbott, Harrison Bey-Buie, Joe Byrne and Kyler Castro. The four other female finalists were Layken Bytnar, Peyton Bytnar, Arianna Ottavianelli and Kaalyn Petersen.

