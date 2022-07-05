Local sports briefs

Bandits' Marquez honored

Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Emilio Marquez was named Tuesday as the Midwest League pitcher of the week.

The 5-foot-8 left-hander, the first Quad Cities player to receive Midwest League honors this season, was recognized for the week of June 27-July 3 and his work in a pair of relief outings against Peoria.

Marquez did not allow a run in 6.2 innings, giving up three hits while striking out seven batters and walking one.

Storm sign pair

The Quad City Storm signed forwards Connor Inger and Michael Moran, bringing back a pair of players who saw time with the Storm last year.

Moran, 27, returns to the Storm after playing 43 games with the team last year. The Milford, Mass., native scored nine goals and added 20 assists as well as 85 penalty minutes and also played in six playoff games last year.

Moran also played 17 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, tallying two assists.

Inger, 25, played two games with the Storm last year after the Macomb, Mich., native finished his college career with New England College. Inger did not record a point in those two games.

Suspended, and then complete

The Clinton LumberKings' Prospect League game against Burlington on Monday that was suspended in the eighth inning because of a lighting issue at NelsonCorp Field has been ruled a complete game.

Following league rules, the LumberKings were awarded a 6-5 victory based on the score after seven innings.

The game was originally announced as being suspended in the top of the eighth inning and was scheduled to be completed before the start of a game Tuesday.

However, as the final game of the opening half of the season the game was ruled complete and Clinton finished the first half with a 15-16 record, second place in the league's Great River Division.

The two teams opened second-half play against each other on Tuesday.

