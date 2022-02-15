Local sports briefs

National champ picks Iowa

Reese Larramendy, a 16U national champion wrestler in 2019, has signed a national letter of intent to continue her career with the University of Iowa wrestling program.

Currently a student at the Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, she is ranked as the second-best 144-pound wrestler in the nation in the Class of 2022. Larramendy placed third at the Cadet World Team Trials in 2021, was fifth at the Junior World Team Trials and was a finalist at the Junior Women's Freestyle National Championships.

She plans to train in Iowa City beginning this fall and will compete unattached during the 2022-23 season before Iowa begins its intercollegiate program during the 2023-24 school year.

Iowa, ISU teams to Knight tourneys

The University of Iowa women's basketball and the men's and women's teams from Iowa State University will be among participants in 2022 tournaments honoring Phil Knight scheduled to be played in Portland in November.

Organizers announced the fields for the events on Tuesday.

The Iowa women are part of a four-team Phil Knight Legacy tournament that will include Connecticut, Duke and Oregon State that will be played on Nov. 25 and 27 in Portland in the event which honors Knight and recognizes his contributions to basketball.

Iowa State is playing in the Phil Knight Invitational events.

The Iowa State men will join Alabama, Connecticut, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland and Villanova in an eight-team tourney and the ISU women are part of a four-team field that includes Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon.

The tournaments ISU are part of will have games played on Nov. 24-25 and Nov. 27 at three venues in Portland.

CCIW honors Vikings' Gille

Augustana College senior Michael Gille was named Tuesday as the men's indoor track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The Roscoe, Ill., native ran a lifetime best of 14 minutes, 38.96 seconds in the 5,000-meter run last weekend in a meet at South Dakota State, a time that ranks as the 34th-best in NCAA Division III this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0