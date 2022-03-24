Local sports briefs

Bees ranked first nationally

The St. Ambrose University men's lacrosse team moved into the No. 1 spot in the nation in this week's NAIA coaches poll, the first time the Fighting Bees have held the top spot in the poll.

Coach Jon Paul's team is off to a 7-0 start, including victories over rated teams from Indiana Tech, William Penn, Columbia, Concordia (Minn.) and Aquinas.

The Fighting Bees have been led offensively by Michael Shakerin, who has recorded 21 goals and 18 assists and ranks in the top five in the NAIA in points and assists and the top 10 in goals. Cole Danner, Sam Kerr and Michael Keating with 17, 14 and 12 goals respectively, have also been key contributors.

Defensively, goalie Nolan Hayes leads the NAIA in save percentage and ranks in the top five nationally in saves and goals-against average. The Bees' Dylan Witt ranks in the top 10 nationally in caused turnovers and Hunter Northway is fourth in the country while going 91-of-127 in faceoffs.

The No. 1 national ranking is a first for any St. Ambrose team since the men's volleyball team claimed the top spot in an April 2012 national poll.

Clark is Wade finalist

University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Thursday as one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, presented to the top player in women's college basketball.

Clark joins South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith as finalists for the trophy presented for the last 45 years.

The nation's leader with averages of 27 points and eight assists per game, Clark is the only player in Division I college women's basketball history to lead the nation in both categories in a single season.

Along with Iowa's Monika Czinano and Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Clark was also named Thursday by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to its all-region teams.

Future Hawkeye to 3-point contest

Taylor McCabe, one of three members of the University of Iowa women's basketball program's 2022 recruiting class, is one of four high school seniors chosen to compete in the He Gets Us 3-Point Championship to be held at the Final Four.

The event is part of the 11th annual High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship to be held this coming Tuesday at De La Salle High School in New Orleans. CBS will televise the event at noon on April 3.

McCabe, a guard from Fremont, Neb., is ranked by ESPN as the 89th-best player in the Class of 2022. She will be joined in the competition by Arizona recruit Kailyn Gilbert, UCLA recruit Londynn Jones and Georgia Tech recruit Tonie Morgan.

