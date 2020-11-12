Local sports briefs

Storm 2021-22 season tickets go on sale

Season tickets for the Quad City Storm's 2021-22 season go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Storm opted out of the 2020-21 SPHL season because of restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by the state of Illinois as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Storm still plans to resume normal hockey operations for the 2021-22 season.

Storm representatives say that over 250 season ticket holders have already renewed for next season.

For information on how to buy season tickets, call the Storm office at 309-277-1343, email Storm director of operations and communications Brian Rothenberger at brian@quadcitystorm.com or message the Storm on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Illini kickoff changed

Because of the cancellation of Saturday's Big Ten Conference football game between Ohio State and Maryland, Big Ten officials have altered the kickoff times for two other games that day, including Illinois' game at Rutgers.