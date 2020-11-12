Local sports briefs

Storm 2021-22 season tickets go on sale
Season tickets for the Quad City Storm's 2021-22 season go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
The Storm opted out of the 2020-21 SPHL season because of restrictions on mass gatherings put in place by the state of Illinois as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Storm still plans to resume normal hockey operations for the 2021-22 season.
Storm representatives say that over 250 season ticket holders have already renewed for next season.
For information on how to buy season tickets, call the Storm office at 309-277-1343, email Storm director of operations and communications Brian Rothenberger at brian@quadcitystorm.com or message the Storm on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Illini kickoff changed
Because of the cancellation of Saturday's Big Ten Conference football game between Ohio State and Maryland, Big Ten officials have altered the kickoff times for two other games that day, including Illinois' game at Rutgers.
The start time for the match-up between the Fighting Illini and Scarlet Knights has been pushed back one hour to 12:05 p.m. and Northwestern's game at Purdue will now kick at 4 p.m. instead of its originally scheduled 6:30 p.m. start. Both games will be televised by BTN.
The starting time for Illinois' game at Nebraska on Nov. 21 has also been set. That game will kickoff at 11 a.m. and will air on BTN.
ISU-Texas kickoff set
The starting time for the Iowa State football game at Texas on Friday, Nov. 27 has been set. The Cyclones and Longhorns will kick off their game at 11 a.m. and it will be televised nationally by ABC.
Iowa completes 2025 schedule
Announcing the addition of home nonconference games against Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts on Wednesday, the University of Iowa has completed its 2025 football schedule.
The Hawkeyes will open the season with an Aug. 30 home game against Florida Atlantic and will host UMass on Nov. 15 in a pair of match-ups against first-time opponents.
Iowa's other nonconference game that season is at Iowa State on Sept. 6.
Following a bye, the Hawkeyes open Big Ten Conference play that season on Sept. 20 at Wisconsin and host Ohio State the following week.
Hawkeyes sign Clarence prep
Sydney Dennis, a Mount Vernon High School libero from Clarence, Iowa, has signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Iowa.
A member of USA Volleyball's women's Junior A1 National Training Team, Dennis played for an Iowa state prep runner-up at Mount Vernon and the 2019 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships winner, El Extreme.
