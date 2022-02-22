Local sports briefs

Lloyd gets CCIW recognition

After coaching the Augustana College women's swimming & diving team to a CCIW championship over the weekend, Dan Lloyd was named the CCIW Coach of the Year, conference officials announced this week.

Lloyd led the Viking women to a 4-0 dual meet record this season as well as the program's first CCIW title since the 1997 season. The championship for the Vikings is the seventh all-time and first under Lloyd.

This season, Augie finished with seven all-conference members, set two school records and had one individual conference champion at the CCIW Championships.

Brockington earns Big 12 honor

Iowa State University's Izaiah Brockington was named Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji. It is Brockington’s fifth honor of the season, including his third player of the week accolade.

Brockington, a senior guard, averaged 21.0 points last week while leading the Cyclones to a 2-0 record with wins on the road at TCU and at home against Oklahoma. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field and hitting 4-of-6 3-pointers.

Vikings sweep CCIW awards

Augustana athletes swept indoor field athlete of the week recognition in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Carson Eipers, a junior from Naperville, Ill., was named the men's field athlete of the week after winning the weight throw at the Sol Butler Classic with a personal best of 19.32 meters, breaking a school record with the second-best throw of the season in the CCIW.

Kat Krebasch, a senior from Wood Dale, Ill., took women's field athlete of the week recognition after finishing second in the pole vault at the Illini Classic on Friday. She finished with a mark of 3.82 meters, the best effort of the season in the CCIW.

Moline's King improves mark

Darius King, a former Moline High School prep, moves up in the national ranking to sixth place with his win in the shot put at the Badger St. Valentine’s Invitational.

King threw a personal best throw of 20.30 meters to win the shot put by almost a full meter. King also advances his previous personal best by .15 of a meter, increasing his lead in the Missouri Valley rankings to a full 1.30 meters.

UNI's Green grabs MVC honor

Northern Iowa's AJ Green was named the men's basketball player of the week in the Missouri Valley. It is the third time Green has earned the MVC honor this season after previously earning recognition on Nov. 29 and Dec. 20, 2021, and seventh time in his career.

Green, a 6-foot-4 junior guard from Cedar Falls shot 7-of-13 from beyond the arc during the previous week, averaging 20.5 points in helping the Panthers take over sole possession of first place in the league standings with two games to play.

Green dished out a season-high seven assists in a win over Missouri State, was 8 for 8 at the free-throw line, and shot 52% from the field on the week (13-25). After Sunday's win, Green now leads the MVC with a scoring average of 20.5 points in league games.

