Local sports briefs

Hankins will enter draft
University of Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins will not use the additional year of eligibility he had available to him.
The second-team All-Big Ten cornerback who missed the Hawkeyes' final four games of the season with a leg injury announced on social media Friday that he was making himself eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.
"Since I was a child, I've always dreamed about being able to wake up every day and do what I love. After having the opportunity to do what I love for the last five years at Iowa, I've decided this chapter of my life is now coming to an end," Hankins wrote, thanking his family, teammates and coaches for their help and fans for their support.
"Moving forward, I plan on continuing to turn my dreams to realities and doing what I love, and in doing so I have decided that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL draft. Work don't stop. It's just begun."
Hankins finished with 44 tackles and was fourth on the team with three interceptions in 10 games during the 2021 season. He also shared third on the team with five pass break-ups and recorded one tackle for a loss.