Local sports briefs

Vikings' Fricker is top rookie

Augustana freshman Alyssa Fricker was named rookie of the year in Division III of the Collegiate Water Polo Association West Division.

The Foothills Ranch, Calif., native earned first-team all conference honors in the CWPA-West after leading the Vikings with 86 goals this season. She scored 13 goals over three games to lead Augustana to a runner-up finish at the CWPA Championships last weekend.

The Vikings' Olivia Hillhouse, a freshman from Alpharetta, Ga., earned second-team all-conference honors. She finished second on the team with 31 goals.

Chagnon, Bees recognized

Mick Chagnon, a freshman on the St. Ambrose wrestling team, has been named by the National Wrestling Coaches Association one of its NAIA scholar-All-Americans.

The 125-pounder from Havre, Mont., is a mechanical engineering major who qualified for the honor by qualifying for the NAIA Championships and maintaining a grade-point average of 3.25 or better.

The St. Ambrose team was honored by the NWCA as one of its Scholar All-American teams, finishing 15th in the NAIA with a team grade-point average of 3.288.

CCAC honors Spurgetis

St. Ambrose senior Eric Spurgetis was named Tuesday as the men's golfer of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Moline native earned the honor for the second time this season after finishing seventh in a field of 102 golfers at the Mount Mercy Spring Invitational last Thursday, shooting a 1-over 73 at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City to help the Fighting Bees to a fifth-place finish as a team.

Augie's Schurter recognized

Augustana senior Rylie Schurter was named Tuesday as the women's golfer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The Crystal Lake, Ill., native finished third in a field of 45 entries at Millikin's Take Back the Night Challenge, finishing with a two-day score of 168 to help the Vikings earn a second-place finish as a team.

