Big 12 honors for ISU duo, Carr
Iowa State women's basketball player Kristin Scott was named Wednesday to the preseason all-Big 12 team selected by conference coaches while the Cyclones' Ashley Joens and former Rock Island prep Chrislyn Carr of Texas Tech were awarded honorable mention.
Scott was ISU's second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
Joens, a starter in all 35 games for coach Bill Fennelly's team, averaged 11.7 points and five rebounds last season as a freshman.
She was joined in receiving honorable mention by Carr. The 2019 Big 12 freshman of the year averaged 18 points per game last season for the Red Raiders, leading Division I freshmen in scoring.
Forward Lauren Cox of Baylor was named the preseason player of the year in the Big 12, while guard Te'a Cooper of Baylor, a South Carolina graduate transfer, was chosen as the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year and Texas guard Celeste Taylor was picked as the league's preseason freshman of the year.
Epenesa named quarterfinalist
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was named Wednesday as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented to the top defensive IMPACT player in college football.
The junior from Glen Carbon, Illinois, has two sacks, two pass break ups and five quarterback hurries as part of a defense which ranks third in the country in scoring defense, fifth in total defense and has allowed only 61 first downs, the third fewest in the country.
USA Wrestling honors Gilman
Former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman was named Wednesday by USA Wrestling as its athlete of the week.
Gilman won all five of his matches to win the gold medal at 125.5 pounds at the Yusup Abdusalamov International last weekend, defeating Russian Salikh Muradov in the championship match.
