Local sports briefs

Lee earns preseason honor

Orion's Logan Lee is among 11 University of Iowa football players to earn preseason All-Big Ten recognition from Athlon Sports.

The junior defensive tackle who prepped at Orion High School finished sixth on the team with 48 tackles and fourth on the team with three sacks last season earned second-team honors.

Three seniors — tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss — received first-team honors from the publication.

Lee was joined on the second team by linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor. Offensive lineman Connor Colby and defensive linemen Lukas Van Ness and Noah Shannon were named to the third team while running back Gavin Williams and safety Kaevon Merriweather were named to the fourth team.

Iowa's Mazur recognized

University of Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur has been named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

One of two Big Ten Conference players to earn All-American honors, the Big Ten pitcher of the year finished 7-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 starts. He struck out 98 batters over 93.2 innings, walking 30 and allowing 37 runs while limiting opponents to a .178 batting average.

BHC softball players honored

Five Black Hawk College softball players, including three former local preps, have garnered postseason honors.

Dawsyn Hartman, a sophomore infielder from Geneseo, was named to the Region IV All-Region first team.

Emily Gamble (Fr., pitcher/outfielder, Union Grove, Wis.) and Hannah Malmstrom (Fr., infielder, United Township HS) were named to the All-Region IV second team.

Adysson Scott (Fr., designated player, Prophetstown) and Rachel Worley (Fr., catcher, Moline HS) earned spots on the All-Arrowhead Conference team.

The Braves finished the season with a 25-23 record, winning the most games since the 2014 season and a runner-up finish in the Arrowhead Conference at 13-7.

