Local sports briefs

Hawkeyes add two wrestlers

Gage Marty, a senior who won 125 matches on the wrestling mat at Solon High School, and junior college transfer Aidan Harris have committed to join the University of Iowa wrestling program.

Marty, the Iowa Class 2A state runner-up at 285 pounds who finished his senior season with a 48-3 record, announced his decision on social media on Monday.

Marty finished seventh in the state at 195 as a sophomore and took sixth at 220 a year ago. He finished his prep career with a 125-25 record for the Spartans.

He was a two-time all-state lineman for the Solon football team.

Harris announced Sunday evening he would join the Hawkeyes after competing at Iowa Central Community College.

Harris has wrestled at 125, 133 and 141 for the Tritons over the past two seasons, finishing fourth at 125 at the NJCAA National Championships. The Layton, Utah, native was a three-time state medalist at the high school level, winning a Utah state prep title in 2020 at 120.

Bees earn All-American honors

Three members of the St. Ambrose University men's lacrosse team have been named NAIA All-Americans.

Nolan Hayes (Jr., goalie, Grayson, Ga.) and Michael Shakerin (Jr., attacker, Lake Oswego, Ore.) were awarded first-team honors while Dylan Witt (Sr., defender, Grayson, Ga.) was named to the second team.

Hayes, the player of the year in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, had 11 wins in net and led the NAIA with a 66.1% save percentage.

Shakerin, the KCAC offensive player of the year, led the Fighting Bees with 40 goals and school-record totals of 30 assists and 70 points.

Witt caused 29 turnovers, ranking sixth in the NAIA while establishing a school record. He also collected 39 ground balls, good for fourth on the team.

Bandits, Chiefs team up

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Peoria Chiefs are promoting blood donation during a summer-long "Out for Blood" competition between the two Midwest League rivals.

Donors scheduling an appointment at any ImpactLife Donor Center can enter a group code — 3038 for the River Bandits and 61039 for the Chiefs — and will receive a voucher good for a general admission ticket to the final home series the River Bandits and Chiefs host against each other.

At the end of the season, a trophy will be presented to the team whose fans donate the most blood. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-747-5401.

