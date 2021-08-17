Local sports briefs

Morrissey will miss Big 6 banquet
The Western Big 6 Conference Football Kickoff Banquet is planned for Wednesday evening, but one coach will not be taking part in the festivities at the Quad Cities Botanical Center.
Moline High School's Mike Morrissey began a self-imposed quarantine this week after one of his daughters tested positive for COVID-19.
Morrissey left Monday's practice and said he was planning on staying away as long as was needed to make sure his players or students at the high school were not impacted as classes begin this week.
“The bottom line is I just need to play it safe,” said Morrissey, who had banished himself to his basement until determining the proper course of action for his family and his team.
The Rock Island-Milan Booster Club is again hosting the annual coaches gathering after a year off last school year.
The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a social time for fans with a buffet dinner to be served at 6:30. The program – emceed by WQAD-TV sports director Matt Randazzo – will follow, along with door prize giveaways and a 50/50 drawing.
Seating is limited to 225 on a first-come basis. Tickets are $15 and available through league head coaches and athletic directors or at the door, if any spots remain.
ISU single-game tickets available
After announcing that a record 48,000 season tickets had been sold, Iowa State will begin selling single-game tickets to five of its six home football games on Wednesday.
Tickets for games against Northern Iowa on Sept. 4, Kansas on Oct. 2, Oklahoma State on Oct. 23, Texas on Nov. 6 and TCU on Nov. 26 will go on sale at 10 a.m. online at cyclones.com or by phone at 888-478-2925.
All tickets for a game against Iowa on Sept. 11 have been sold.
Tickets for the UNI game are priced from $55-75 while tickets to the other remaining home games are priced between $65-85.
Former Western coach dies
Jim Kerwin, the head men's basketball coach at Western Illinois for 11 seasons before his retirement in 2003, died Friday.
Kerwin took over the Leathernecks' program in 1992, earning Mid-Continent Conference coach of the year honors following the 1998-99 season and guiding Western Illinois to its first 20-win season in over a decade during the 1994-95 season when the Leathernecks finished 20-8.