Local sports briefs

Linderbaum, Rose are finalists
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose were named Tuesday as two of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award.
The award is presented to the college offensive or defensive lineman who in addition to outstanding performance and ability best exemplifies the character and discipline of the NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
Linderbaum, a junior from Solon, Iowa, has started 30 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after beginning his career as a defensive lineman. Iowa is 23-7 in the the games the 2020 All-American has started.
Rose is a four-year starter and a 2020 All-American for the Cyclones. The senior from Brecksville, Ohio, currently averages seven tackles per game and has started 46 games for Iowa State. His 35.5 tackles for a loss ranks second in ISU history.
Clark, Czinano, Joens on Wooden list
Women's basketball players Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano of Iowa and Ashley Joens of Iowa State were named Tuesday to the initial watch lists for three national player of the year awards.
The trio were all named to the watch list for the Naismith Award, the Wade Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award, each presented to the top player in the college game.
Clark, who led the nation with averages of 26.6 points and 7.1 assists per game last season, and Czinano, the nation's top field goal shooter at 66.8% last season while averaging 19.3 points, are among 10 Big Ten players named to the watch lists for three awards.
A senior from Iowa City, Joens averaged a school-record 24.2 points per game in addition to averaging 9.5 rebounds per game last season for the Cyclones.
WIU football job open
Western Illinois University officials announced Tuesday that the school and head football coach Jared Elliott have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of this season.
Elliott has a 9-30 record in four seasons as WIU head coach. He took over the position in 2018 after serving as a Leathernecks assistant coach and co-offensive coordinator. He will coach the team through its season finale at Northern Iowa on Nov. 20.
"Coach Elliott and I agreed that following the Fall 2021 season, the WIU football program would be going in a new direction. This was a difficult decision and one that wasn't taken lightly," said Director of Athletics Danielle Surprenant. "Coach Elliott is a great person and is well-respected. I am grateful for his leadership, hard work and commitment to the Leatherneck football program, and we wish him and his family well."
Bandits times finalized
Major League Baseball has approved game times for Quad Cities River Bandits home games in 2022.
The defending High-A Central League champions will continue to play Tuesday through Saturday home games at 6:30 p.m., play at 1 p.m. on Sundays and have every Monday off during a season which begins April 8 at South Bend. The River Bandits' home opener is scheduled for April 12 against Cedar Rapids.
The only exception to the River Bandits' weekly start times is on Sunday, July 3 when a game against Peoria will begin at 6 p.m.