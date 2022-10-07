Local sports briefs

Iowa's Heller receives extension

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller has received a contract extension that will run through the 2029 season.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced the extension Friday.

Since taking over the program in 2013, Heller-coached Hawkeye teams have averaged 30 wins per season, reached the NCAA regionals twice and claimed the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first time in the program's history.

That title in 2017 was Iowa's first since winning the conference regular-season championship in 1990.

The extension comes after the Hawkeyes won 36 games in 2022 and finished tied for second in the Big Ten with a 17-7 record.

Heller, an Eldon, Iowa, native is preparing for his 37th season as a head coach. He has a career record of 966-740-4.