Local sports briefs

Slater bobbleheads offered
The Clinton LumberKings are now offering bobblehead likenesses of Duke Slater for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a fund that will establish a permanent marker honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection at Clinton High School, his prep alma mater.
Slater played football at Clinton before enjoying an All-American career at the University of Iowa and playing 10 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951.
The bobbleheads are now on sale at the LumberKings team store at NelsonCorp Field.