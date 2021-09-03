 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports briefs
0 Comments

Local sports briefs

  • 0

Slater bobbleheads offered

The Clinton LumberKings are now offering bobblehead likenesses of Duke Slater for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a fund that will establish a permanent marker honoring the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection at Clinton High School, his prep alma mater.

Slater played football at Clinton before enjoying an All-American career at the University of Iowa and playing 10 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951.

The bobbleheads are now on sale at the LumberKings team store at NelsonCorp Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News