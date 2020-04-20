Local sports briefs

Loeffler named Augie MVP

Melanie Loeffler, a senior from Homer Glen, Ill., has been selected as the most valuable player on the Augustana women's golf team for the fourth straight year.

Loeffler averaged a program-record 77.8 strokes over 11 rounds for coach Tom Lawrence's team during the 2019-20 season.

Freshman Grace Loverde of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., was honored as the Vikings' newcomer of the year while sophomore Brooke Dean of Atlantic, Ill., was named the most improved competitor.

Incoming seniors Jennifer Filotto, Miranda Sharp and Jillian Stone, the latter a Rockridge graduate from Reynolds, Ill., were named as captains for the 2020-21 season.

USA Wrestling postpones meets

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, USA Wrestling has announced an extension of the postponement of all of its national and regional competition through July 1.

The 10 postponements announced this week include the Northern Plains Regional Championships in Rochester, Minn., and the Central Regional Championships in Fort Wayne, Ind., later this month as well as 16U National Duals in Loves Park, Ill., and the USA Wrestling Kids Nationals in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., in June.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0