Local sports briefs

RI's Hall signed by Knicks
Former Rock Island High School basketball standout Tyler Hall has been signed to a contract by the New York Knicks, according to a release from the team.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The 6-foot-5, 209-pound sharpshooter holds career averages of 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.1 minutes in 53 games (30 starts) in his two seasons with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League.
He appeared in three games this past summer for the Knicks' Summer League entry, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebound over 7.9 minutes in those contests.