Local sports briefs

Iowa shifts schedules

Iowa announced a handful of changes to its upcoming nonconference football schedules on Tuesday.

In addition to the addition of a home game with Northern Iowa on Sept. 19, 2026, Iowa announced that a previously scheduled game in 2025 vs. Northern Illinois has been moved to Sept. 5, 2026, and a game against the Huskies postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2029 in Iowa City.

Iowa also has signed a contract to host Ball State on Sept. 4, 2027.

Moss named All-American

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss has been named as a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year last season after earning first-team all-conference recognition. Moss ranks second in Iowa history with 239 career interception return yards and is one of three players in Hawkeye history to return three picks for touchdowns.

In 41 career games, Moss has 111 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 10 interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

Big 12 honors Purdy

Iowa State's Brock Purdy has been named as a recipient of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 school year.

Purdy and Texas Tech golfer Anna Dong won the honor that has been presented annually since 2001 by the Big 12 to two student-athletes who display an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

National champ joins Hawkeyes

Felicity Taylor, a four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion, will transfer to the Iowa women's wrestling program.

The Spillville, Iowa, native has competed the last four seasons at McKendree where she helped lead the team to three national championships. A member of the United States U23 World Team, the 116-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining and will use it when the Hawkeyes begin competing during the 2023-24 season after competing unattached during the upcoming season.

Ambrose, Augie teams honored

The men's and women's swimming and diving programs at both St. Ambrose and Augustana were named Tuesday as Scholar All-American Teams by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America.

The Fighting Bees' women's team earned the honor with a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.49 while the men's team was recognized for having a 3.51 GPA, the second highest among all NAIA programs.

The Vikings' women were recognized for having a team grade-point average of 3.30 while the Augustana men were honored for for having a 3.10 team GPA.

Ambrose plans alum event

The St. Ambrose baseball program will host an event for past and present Fighting Bees on Sept. 16.

The event will include a golf outing at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf beginning at 8 a.m. that will include breakfast, lunch and prizes. A tour of the St. Ambrose campus, St. Vincent's Athletic Complex and the Ambrose Dome will follow and will precede an intrasquad baseball game involving the current Fighting Bees team at Modern Woodmen Park.

Registration and additional details are available at saubees.com.

