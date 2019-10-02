Bandits host golf outing

The Quad-Cities River Bandits will host their annual golf outing benefiting the Bandit Scholars program on Monday, Oct. 21, at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.

Lunch at 11:30 a.m. precedes a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start for the event, which will feature interactive holes. Both groups and individuals are welcome and a postcourse meal and prizes are included in the registration cost. The cost is $85 for individuals and $340 for a foursome. Registration is available through a link at riverbandits.com.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $200 each or a combined foursome registration and hole sponsorship is available for $500.

Storm sign Atwell

The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Aaron Atwell to their training camp roster Wednesday.

Atwell, 29, played 11 games last season with the Peoria Rivermen, tallying two assists. He also played 28 games with the Federal Hockey League's Danville Dashers, scoring one goal and adding 16 assists.

Atwell has spent most of the past six seasons in the FHL but also played 17 Southern Professional Hockey League games as a rookie with the Fayetteville FireAntz in the 2012-13 season. The Toronto native tallied four assists with Fayetteville.

The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.

Former Hawkeye takes silver

Brittany Brown, a former all-American on the Iowa women's track team, won the silver medal Wednesday in the 200-meter dash at the 2019 World Track and Field Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Brown recorded a personal best of 22.22 seconds in the event to become the first former Hawkeye to medal at the World Championships since Erik Sowinski won bronze in the 800 at the 2016 Indoor World Championships.

Iowa senior Laulauga Tausaga advanced to today's finals in the women's discus with a qualifying throw of 209 feet, 9 inches.

