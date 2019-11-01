Vikings' Timm earns top CCIW honor
Annie Timm, a junior on the Augustana women's tennis team, was named Thursday as the player of the year in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
One of three Vikings named to the CCIW all-conference teams, Timm won the No. 1 singles championship and teamed with Zeana Badawi to earn the No. 1 doubles championship at the CCIW Championships earlier this fall.
The Crystal Lake, Illinois, native is the fourth straight Augustana player to earn CCIW player of the year honors. She finished the fall portion of the season with a 14-3 record in singles including a 7-1 mark in CCIW play before avenging her lone league loss in the finals of the CCIW tourney.
Timm was joined as a first-team all-conference choice by Badawi, a senior from Burr Ridge, Illinois, who won the CCIW title at No. 2 singles in addition to teaming with Timm for the championship at No. 1 doubles.
The Vikings' Michaela Magee, a freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, earned second-team all-CCIW honors after finished second in the league at No. 3 singles and teaming with Lily Schoeck, a freshman from Rock Island Alleman, to earn third-place at No. 2 doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.