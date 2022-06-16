Local sports briefs

Three Hawkeyes named All-Americans

Iowa seniors Jack Campbell, Riley Moss and Sam LaPorta have been named by Phil Steele Publications as preseason All-American football players.

Campbell and Moss were named to the first team at linebacker and defensive back, respectively, by the publication while LaPorta was a third-team choice at tight end.

All three were also named by the publication as first-team preseason All-Big Ten choices. They are joined on that team by offensive lineman Connor Colby and linebacker Seth Benson, both second-team picks, and defensive end Joe Evans and punter Tory Taylor, who were both named the fourth team.

Big Ten sets hoops opponents

Conference opponents for the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons were announced Thursday by the Big Ten.

Men's teams will continue to play a 20-game schedule.

Iowa will play Illinois, Maryland and Michigan only at Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season and will face Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue only on the road while playing the other seven Big Ten teams twice.

Illinois will face Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers only at the State Farm Center while playing Iowa, Maryland and Purdue only in road games.

Women's teams will again play an 18-game league schedule.

Iowa will play Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers only at home, while playing Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State only on the road. The Hawkeyes will face the other five Big Ten teams at home and on the road.

Illinois meets Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue only at home and will play Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin only on the road.

Beutel among Iowa honorees

Ben Beutel, a senior pitcher on the Iowa baseball team from Davenport Assumption, is among four Hawkeyes to earn all-Midwest Region honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Pitcher Adam Mazur was awarded first-team honors after going 7-3 with 3.07 ERA in 15 starts.

Infielder Peyton Williams and outfielder Keaton Anthony joined Beutel in receiving second-team recognition. Beutel went 3-0 with four saves and a 1.47 ERA in a team-leading 29 appearances out of the Iowa bullpen, allowing just six runs and 22 hits while striking out 41 in 30.2 innings.

