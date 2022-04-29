Local sports briefs

Hawkeyes, Cyclone recognized

Seven Iowa wrestlers and one from Iowa State have been named as National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Scholar All-Americans.

Draka Ayala, Austin DeSanto, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi from Iowa and Iowa State junior David Carr were named Friday to the academic honor team for maintaining at least a 3.2 grade-point average and winning 60% of their matches.

Kemerer and Marinelli earned the honor for the fifth time in their careers, while Young is a four-time recipient and Warner and Cassioppi have been recognized three times.

