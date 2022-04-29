 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local sports briefs

  • 0

Hawkeyes, Cyclone recognized

Seven Iowa wrestlers and one from Iowa State have been named as National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I Scholar All-Americans.

Draka Ayala, Austin DeSanto, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi from Iowa and Iowa State junior David Carr were named Friday to the academic honor team for maintaining at least a 3.2 grade-point average and winning 60% of their matches.

Kemerer and Marinelli earned the honor for the fifth time in their careers, while Young is a four-time recipient and Warner and Cassioppi have been recognized three times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News