Local sports briefs

Lawrence just misses in pre-qualifier

There were no local qualifiers to survive Friday’s John Deere Classic pre-qualifier at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline.

David Lawrence was the closest to making the cut into Monday’s official four-spotter at Pinnacle Club, firing a 1-under 71 and missing the cut by a stroke. Zach Szuminski of Eldridge carded an even-par 72 and was the only other local at par or better in the 68-man field.

Texas resident Nathan Petronzio and Jacksonville’s Pete Kellermann each shot 8-under 64s to lead the 13 players to finish among the Top 10 and ties to move into Monday’s four-spotter.

Iowa's Burke to retire

Barbara Burke, a deputy athletics director at the University of Iowa who has been involved in college athletics for more than 40 years, announced Friday she will retire when her current contract expires in June 2023.

Director of Athletics Gary Barta worked with Burke at Wyoming before she joined the Hawkeye staff in 2016 as a senior associate athletics director for sport administration and event management.

"She is a consummate professional, a problem solver, and she cares deeply about student-athletes," Barta said.

In her role, Burke served as Iowa's senior women's administrator, is involved in facility planning and capital projects and serves as the department's primary sport administrator while assisting with day-to-day operations for football.

Trizzino family recognized

The Trizzino family was honored Friday as the recipient of the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award by the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The family, which includes brothers Scott and Mark Trizzino and Mark's sons Nick and Joey, received the honor at the Hall of Fame's annual awards banquet at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly, Iowa.

Mark Trizzino, who joined his brother in earning All-American honors at Iowa, has coached the sport in the Quad-Cities for a number of years, and both of his sons wrestled for Bettendorf High School, earning all-state honors before competing at the college level.

The award the family received is named after the Bowlsby Family of Waterloo. John and Bob Bowlsby wrestled for coach Bob Siddens at Waterloo West High School while their parents, Bob and Pat, and sisters Ann, Sarah and Jane were instrumental in their careers. The family award has been presented in their honor since 2013.

Bettendorf High School wrestler Ella Schmit was recognized as the Iowa high school female wrestler of the year at the banquet as well.

Augie's Jossart honored

Trevor Jossart, Augustana College's Director of Athletic Communications, was named the 2021-22 Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Women's Division III Sports Information Director of the Year. The CWPA announced the honor this week.

Selected by the CWPA Director of Communications, the SID of the Year award is presented to individuals who "have achieved notable excellence in the field of water polo communications during the past academic year" according to information in the release.

Jossart was hired as the school's Director of Athletic Communications in June 2021 and served as the primary contact for the Vikings' men's and women's water polo teams, who both participated in their inaugural seasons in 2021-22. Both teams reached their respective national tournaments this past school year.

