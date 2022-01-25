Local sports briefs

National honor for Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark was named Tuesday as the Naismith Trophy national player of the week.
The Hawkeye sophomore averaged 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and nine assists per game last week in victories over Minnesota and Illinois. She recorded her second straight triple-double in the Hawkeyes' 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers on Thursday.
Vikings' Krebasch honored
Augustana senior Katrina Krebasch was named Tuesday as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women's indoor field athlete of the week.
The Wood Dale, Ill., native was recognized for winning the pole vault at the St. Ambrose Bumble Rumble last weekend. Her height of 12 feet, 8 inches was the second-best mark in school history and currently ranks first at the NCAA Division III level for the indoor season.
Augie, Ambrose swim teams recognized
Men's and women's swimming and diving teams from both Augustana and St. Ambrose have been selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as Scholar All-American teams.
The Augustana men and women posted team grade-point averages of 3.26 and 3.48, respectively, to earn the honors.
The St. Ambrose men had a team grade-point average of 3.45, the second highest at the NAIA level, and the women's team GPA of 3.54 was the eighth-best among NAIA teams.
In total, 728 teams from 450 colleges and universities earned the honor. Those with a GPA of 3.3 or higher are now eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.