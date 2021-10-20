Local sports briefs

VanValkenburg is quarterfinalist
Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg was named Thursday as one of 20 quarterfinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented to the top player in college football who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
VanValkenburg, in his third season with Iowa since arriving as a graduate transfer from Division II Hillsdale College, has recorded 24 tackles through Iowa's first seven games. He has six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback pressures.
Gillen earns national honor
St. Ambrose kicker Tom Gillen has been named by the NAIA as its national special teams player of the week.
The senior from Alsip, Ill., was honored for his work in the Fighting Bees' 17-10 victory at Olivet Nazarene last weekend. He hit all three field goals he attempted in the win, including a new career-long kick of 47 yards that cut a St. Ambrose deficit to 10-6 at halftime. Gillen also hit from 41 and and 39 yards, the latter providing the Bees with a 15-10 lead late in the third quarter.
His three field goals were the most by a St. Ambrose kicker in a game since 2015.
Bandits' experience recognized
The Quad Cities River Bandits finished in a tie for third in Stadium Journey's 2021 High-A Baseball game day experience rankings, which measured the neighborhood, atmosphere, food, access and value at all 30 venues that house High-A baseball teams across the country.
Modern Woodmen Park was one of two minor-league clubs owned by Main Street Baseball and David Heller to be recognized. Frawley Stadium, the home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the High-A East League, finished fifth in the same rankings.
"Providing our guests with an outstanding game-day experience is a big part of our mission," Heller said.
Storm add to roster
The Quad City Storm have signed six players to standard player contracts since Friday.
Forwards Tommy Stang, Michael Moran, Nick Mangone and Josh Koepplinger, defenseman David Brancik and goaltender Bailey Brkin were all signed to standard player contracts. All six were on the Storm's training camp roster but had not joined the team for training camp.
The Storm also waived forward Chris Hunt and loaned forward Tommy Tsicos to the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.