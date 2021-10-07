Local sports briefs

Storm sign forward Hunt
Two days before opening up training camp, the Quad City Storm signed forward Christopher Hunt to their training camp roster.
Hunt, 24, joins the Storm after making his pro debut in the 2019-20 season. The Albany, N.Y., native played with IFK Arboga in Sweden, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Hunt also played three games with the Danville Dashers in the FPHL, tallying one assist.
In four junior seasons split between the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League and the Western States Hockey League, Hunt played 127 games, scoring 143 goals and adding 90 assists for 233 points.