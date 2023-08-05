Local tennis
Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament
Quarterfinals -- Chase Baird (Rock Island)/Mickey Baird (Rock Island) def. Cody Shanahan (North Liberty, Iowa)/Bob Reagan (Moline), 8-0; Tom Schroeder (Port Byron)/Lupita Serrano (Sterling) def. Mary Reagan (Moline)/Julia Reagan (Davenport), 8-1
Semifinals -- Bill Feehan (Greensboro, N.C.)/Bill Allee (East Moline) def. Chase Baird (Rock Island)/Mickey Baird (Rock Island), 8-3; Tom Schroeder (Port Byron)/Lupita Serrano (Sterling) def. Maggie Reagan (Moline)/Stephanie Reagan (Davenport), 8-6
Finals -- Bill Feehan (Greensboro, N.C.)/Bill Allee (East Moline) def. Tom Schroeder (Port Byron)/Lupita Serrano (Sterling), 8-1
Consolation finals -- Maggie Reagan (Moline)/Stephanie Reagan (Davenport) def. Cody Shanahan (North Liberty, Iowa)/Bob Reagan (Moline), 9-8 (15-13)