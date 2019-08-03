Local tennis

PV Open

Singles

12-under males

Champion – Karthik Ganesh, PV

Runner-up – PranavRam Suresh, PV

Third – Robert Majchrzak, PV

Consolation Champ – Lucas Persson, Eldridge

12-under females

Champion – Maddy Jepsen, Long Grove

Runner-up – Annika Bhagwat, PV

Third – Marissa Patterson, PV

14-under males

Champion – Armaan Bhagwat, PV

Runner-up – Ethan Olderog, PV

Third – Noah Gehler, Bettendorf

Consolation Champ – Jack Reilly, Bettendorf

14-under females

Champion – Lauren Masengarb, PV

Runner-up – Shravani Inampudi, PV

Third – Mary Rolfstad, Davenport

Consolation Champ – Sarah Brewer, Davenport

16-under males

Champion – Mazen Alsheikha, PV

Runner-up – Nathan Barlow, PV

Third – Vinay Joshi, PV

Consolation Champ – Sami Alsheikha, PV

16-under females

Champion – Camille Keys, Moline

Runner-up – Elizabeth Alves, Davenport

Third – Raksha Kumar, PV

18-under males

Champion – Kiran Marla, PV

Runner-up – Kyle Sehlin, PV

Third – Braden Brockhage, PV

Consolation Champ – Sanjiv Iyer, PV

18-under females

Champion – Sakshi Lawande, PV

Runner-up – Georgia Nissen, Eldridge

Third – Eesha Lawande, PV

Consolation Champ – Sarah Gustafson, Moline

Open men’s singles

Champion – Joey Miller, Rock Island

Runner-up – Kevin Johnston, PV

Third – Jesse Dyer, Silvis

Consolation Champ – Pankaj Lawande, PV

Doubles

18-under male doubles

Champions – Mazen Alsheikha, PV, and Vinay Joshi, PV

Runners-up – Luke Brunsvold, PV, and Kyle Sehlin, PV

Third – Michael Chalupa, Davenport, and Ryan Wallick, Davenport

18-under female doubles

Champions – Sarah Gustafson, Moline, and Maitreyi Shrikhande, Davenport

Runners-up – Matti Brower, Moline, and Camille Keys, Moline

Open mixed doubles

Champions – Mike Miniter, Davenport, and Maitreyi Shrikhande, Davenport

Runners-up – Sean McCabe, Bettendorf & Georgia Nissen, Eldridge

Third – Yen Dao, Bettendorf, and Steve Engler, Davenport

Open men’s doubles

Champions – John Miniter, Davenport, and Mike Miniter, Davenport

Runners-up – Kiran Marla, PV, and Sean McCabe, Bettendorf

Third – Daniel Betcher, Rock Island, and Diego Cross, East Moline

Consolation Champions – Chuck Mahoski, Bettendorf, and Chris Bryant, PV

Open women’s doubles

Champions – Eesha Lawande, PV, and Sakshi Lawande, PV

Runners-up – Yen Dao, Bettendorf, and Sruthi Undavalli

