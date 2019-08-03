Local tennis
PV Open
Singles
12-under males
Champion – Karthik Ganesh, PV
Runner-up – PranavRam Suresh, PV
Third – Robert Majchrzak, PV
Consolation Champ – Lucas Persson, Eldridge
12-under females
Champion – Maddy Jepsen, Long Grove
Runner-up – Annika Bhagwat, PV
Third – Marissa Patterson, PV
14-under males
Champion – Armaan Bhagwat, PV
Runner-up – Ethan Olderog, PV
Third – Noah Gehler, Bettendorf
Consolation Champ – Jack Reilly, Bettendorf
14-under females
Champion – Lauren Masengarb, PV
Runner-up – Shravani Inampudi, PV
Third – Mary Rolfstad, Davenport
Consolation Champ – Sarah Brewer, Davenport
16-under males
Champion – Mazen Alsheikha, PV
Runner-up – Nathan Barlow, PV
Third – Vinay Joshi, PV
Consolation Champ – Sami Alsheikha, PV
16-under females
Champion – Camille Keys, Moline
Runner-up – Elizabeth Alves, Davenport
Third – Raksha Kumar, PV
18-under males
Champion – Kiran Marla, PV
Runner-up – Kyle Sehlin, PV
Third – Braden Brockhage, PV
Consolation Champ – Sanjiv Iyer, PV
18-under females
Champion – Sakshi Lawande, PV
Runner-up – Georgia Nissen, Eldridge
Third – Eesha Lawande, PV
Consolation Champ – Sarah Gustafson, Moline
Open men’s singles
Champion – Joey Miller, Rock Island
Runner-up – Kevin Johnston, PV
Third – Jesse Dyer, Silvis
Consolation Champ – Pankaj Lawande, PV
Doubles
18-under male doubles
Champions – Mazen Alsheikha, PV, and Vinay Joshi, PV
Runners-up – Luke Brunsvold, PV, and Kyle Sehlin, PV
Third – Michael Chalupa, Davenport, and Ryan Wallick, Davenport
18-under female doubles
Champions – Sarah Gustafson, Moline, and Maitreyi Shrikhande, Davenport
Runners-up – Matti Brower, Moline, and Camille Keys, Moline
Open mixed doubles
Champions – Mike Miniter, Davenport, and Maitreyi Shrikhande, Davenport
Runners-up – Sean McCabe, Bettendorf & Georgia Nissen, Eldridge
Third – Yen Dao, Bettendorf, and Steve Engler, Davenport
Open men’s doubles
Champions – John Miniter, Davenport, and Mike Miniter, Davenport
Runners-up – Kiran Marla, PV, and Sean McCabe, Bettendorf
Third – Daniel Betcher, Rock Island, and Diego Cross, East Moline
Consolation Champions – Chuck Mahoski, Bettendorf, and Chris Bryant, PV
Open women’s doubles
Champions – Eesha Lawande, PV, and Sakshi Lawande, PV
Runners-up – Yen Dao, Bettendorf, and Sruthi Undavalli
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.