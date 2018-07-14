Two Davenport artists were recently announced to be participants in the 41st annual Iowa Watercolor Society juried art exhibit.
Tom Hempel and Robert Zeidler's work will be shown through September 30 at the LaPoste Building at 1219 Warford Street in Perry, Iowa. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 with the luncheon and award ceremony on Sept. 16.
Hempel has been painting more than 50 years. His selected works are "Tranquility" and "Early Morning Pickers." His work can also be viewed at www.tfhmpelwatercolors.com.
Zeidler's painting, "Rhododendron Beauty" was selected. He has been a member of Iowa Watercolor Society for more than 25 years and is represented by Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf, where he also teaches.
— Times Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.