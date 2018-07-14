Two Davenport artists were recently announced to be participants in the 41st annual Iowa Watercolor Society juried art exhibit. 

Tom Hempel and Robert Zeidler's work will be shown through September 30 at the LaPoste Building at 1219 Warford Street in Perry, Iowa. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 with the luncheon and award ceremony on Sept. 16.

Hempel has been painting more than 50 years. His selected works are "Tranquility" and "Early Morning Pickers." His work can also be viewed at www.tfhmpelwatercolors.com

Zeidler's painting, "Rhododendron Beauty" was selected. He has been a member of Iowa Watercolor Society for more than 25 years and is represented by Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf, where he also teaches.

— Times Staff

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments