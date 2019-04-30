Logan Lee

The University of Iowa football recruit leaves Orion ranked among the top five all-time in Illinois in career sacks. He had 10 touchdowns among his 26 catches and compiled 14 sacks in seven games this past fall. On the mat, Lee captured his second Class 1A state championship in three years with the 285-pound title. He was 22-1 for the year and 104-9 the past three seasons. Lee has established school records in the discus and shot put this spring.

