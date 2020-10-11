Lola Nelson had a green thumb, often giving away bulbs

Born in Brighton, a small town just 15 miles east of her longtime home in Ollie, Lola graduated from the local high school in 1951. She attended Iowa State Teachers College — now the University of Northern Iowa — in Cedar Falls that fall.

While there, friends introduced her to Keith, who had just returned from serving in the Army during the Korean War. The two quickly fell in love.

On weekends, Keith would make the 1,000-mile round trip from where he was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, to Iowa to see his sweetheart.

The pair soon married in a spring double wedding with their friends, Jim Stull and Beatrice Nash, in Cameron, Missouri, according to Lola's obituary.

“It was quite a big deal at that time to have been married and attend college,” Anne said. “We still have the permission slip she had to get from a professor to leave early on a Friday to prepare for the wedding weekend.”

A year later, Lola left college to have the first of her two daughters. She then turned her attention to raising her growing family, never returning to finish her degree.

After a few moves, the Nelsons landed in Ollie, an eastern Iowa hamlet of just over 200 people, in 1961.