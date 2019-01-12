Sug Sutton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Joyner Holmes had a big block as No. 11 Texas survived two missed shots in the closing seconds to edge No. 20 Iowa State 64-62 on Saturday.
The Longhorns (14-2, 4-0 Big 12), who have won seven straight, used a 15-0 run in the third quarter to build a double-figure lead. The Cyclones rallied from 10 down in the fourth and had a chance to tie or win it at the end.
Iowa State made it a two-point game with 44 seconds left forced Texas into a shot-clock violation with 13.3 seconds to play. After a couple of timeouts, Holmes blocked a layup attempt by Alexa Middleton with five seconds to go. The Cyclones got the rebound but Bridget Carleton's 15-footer was off the mark as time ran out.
Carleton led Iowa State (13-3, 3-1) with 20 points and Kristin Scott had 15, and both had nine rebounds.
Carthage 73, Augustana 54: Not much went right for the Augustana women's basketball team on Saturday in a 73-54 loss to Carthage.
With starters and leading scorers Izzy Anderson and Lex Jones on the bench in early foul trouble and the late-arriving Carthage Lady Reds shooting lights out, the Vikings were in trouble from the start of Saturday's CCIW battle for sole possession of third place.
Carthage opened the game hitting seven of 10 shots, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Taking advantage of early Augie foul issues, the Lady Reds added 7-of-11 free-throw shooting to open a 27-15 lead after one quarter.
Anderson led Augustana with 15 points.
— Tom Johnston, Lee News Network
Penn State 62, Illinois 48: The Illini jumped out to a quick lead but couldn't hold it, dropping a Big Ten contest to Penn State on Saturday.
An Arieal Scott 3-pointer gave the Illini a nine-point with 3:10 to go in the second quarter. Penn State scored the last 10 points of the half, however, to take a one-point lead into intermission and then scored the first six points of the second half to build a lead the Illini never surmounted.
Alex Wittinger led the Illini with 19 points on 9-10 shooting, but the rest of the Illini went just 9-45 from the field.
McHenry 71, Black Hawk 32: The Braves played McHenry close in the first and fourth quarters Saturday.
Unfortunately for Black Hawk, they got outscored 47-11 in the middle two quarters of the loss.
Megan Schueneman led the Braves with eight points.
Men's basketball
Black Hawk 62, McHenry 53: Jacob Pauley scored 16 points to lead a quartet of Braves in double figures as Black Hawk came back from a 28-23 halftime deficit to beat McHenry on Saturday.
"After a tough game on Thursday, I wasn't surprised we had a let down in the first half today, but I was happy with how we bounced back in the second half," Black Hawk Coach Darren Bizarri said. "We showed some toughness and physicality in some key spots to push us over the hump."
Owen Landwehr (14), William Washington (13) and Ben Buresh (11) also scored in double figures for Black Hawk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.