Mickey Davis decided to take it easy this year.
It’s the first time since the mid-1980s, when she first took charge of the water station at the turnaround point along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. She came out on Saturday donning a volunteer shirt by the water stations, though.
“It’s just after all those years, I decided it’s time to pass the torch on,” said Davis, an 84-year old Bettendorfer who’s lived in the community since 1942.
“At 84, it’s time not to be in charge,” she added with a smile.
Running the water station takes quite a bit of effort, Davis said. Responsibilities include ensuring the volunteers are all coordinated, all the tables are set up along the path and tens of thousands of water cups are filled and waiting.
The biggest job though, she said, is the cleanup afterward. Runners typically toss the paper cups they drink from on the ground, leaving a sea of garbage for the volunteers to clean with rakes.
The group Davis led was in charge of cleanup from River Drive to Jersey Ridge Road. The concerted effort usually means the spot is cleaned up in no time at all.
“It’s amazing,” she said, adding: “It’s a lot of work from start to finish.”
"Everybody goes home and takes a nap," she added.
Davis says she’s enjoyed her time as a volunteer for the Bix 7. She likes doing something for the community and seeing the same group of people each year.
“It’s kind of like a family reunion,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.