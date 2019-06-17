The Big Story: The DePauws are a third-generation farming family from Port Byron. But as maintaining a profitable small, family farm becomes more difficult in the Midwest and across the US, the next generation of DePauws is weighing what changes may be necessary on the family farm. In this week's Big Story, photographer Jessica Gallagher looks at changing times for the DePauws and how farm work brings a multi-generational family together.
