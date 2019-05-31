Court: Brett Samuel Dennis Sr., 28, of Davenport, will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday in Scott County District Court. Dennis faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by felon for the April 25 shooting of Davenport Police Officer Ryan Leabo.

Charles S. Johnston, 61, of Belvidere, will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday in Cedar County District Court. He pleaded guilty in early May to four counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault on a peace officer. Police say he shot at vehicle on Interstate 80 in Atalissa in January 2018 

The Big Story: One year after 16-year-old Jovantia "Jovi" Jones was shot and killed in Davenport’s Hilltop neighborhood, his homicide remains unsolved. Our next Big Story, by reporters Tara Becker-Gray and Bill Lukitsch, will examine his case, challenges within the juvenile justice system, the community response to Jones' killing, and other unsolved homicides in the Quad-Cities.

