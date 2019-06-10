Court: Christopher Dawayne Dixon, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday in Scott County District Court. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.

The Big Story: In Sunday's Big Story, meet a former exotic dancer who sued a Davenport strip club for unfair labor practices. Take a look behind the scenes of work in a nude dance club in Iowa. And, learn how dancers are at the forefront of the debate about whether some service workers, including Uber drivers, should be classified as independent contractors or employees. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments