Court: Christopher Dawayne Dixon, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Thursday in Scott County District Court. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with a robbery and shooting that left 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson dead and his girlfriend seriously injured in September 2017 in Davenport.
The Big Story: In Sunday's Big Story, meet a former exotic dancer who sued a Davenport strip club for unfair labor practices. Take a look behind the scenes of work in a nude dance club in Iowa. And, learn how dancers are at the forefront of the debate about whether some service workers, including Uber drivers, should be classified as independent contractors or employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.