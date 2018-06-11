City Hall: The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau is asking the Davenport City Council to approve a 15-hour closure of a portion of River Drive to accommodate cyclists on RAGBRAI. The bicycle ride is ending in Davenport on Saturday, July 28, and a request is being submitted for the closure of River Drive, from the western border of the city to Marquette Street, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cyclists will be dipping their tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street landing. Portions of Beiderbecke Drive also are to be closed.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 226 W. 4th Street.
The Youth Community Action Summit will be held from 1 to 3:45 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the River Center, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport.
The summit, announced in May by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, aims to create a conversation between youth and community members, to overcome challenges facing the community, such as gun violence.
The sessions include a 30-minute introduction followed by breakout sessions. Each meeting will accommodate 120 people. To register, visit the city's website. For more information, contact Assistant City Administrator Sarah Ott at sott@ci.davenport.ia.us.
Courts: Latrice Lenette Lacey, 33, of Davenport, will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, in Scott County District Court. Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, faces an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with a weapon after the Scott County Sheriff's deputies say she attacked a man with a sledgehammer in late April.
A plea hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday for John Michael Hess, 43, of Davenport, in Scott County District Court. Hess is charged with charges of possession of firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations stemming from an officer-involved shooting in March.
Big Story: The people living on Iowa's only island city have no option but to be patient.
A bridge from Sabula to Savanna, Illiniois, was closed in February, because it no longer was safe. Since then, the projected replacement date has been a moving target.
The closure isn't just inconvenient, it's costly. The story of Sabula's struggles is Sunday's Big Story.
Sports: The Quad-Cities River Bandits will be at home for the final six games prior to the Midwest League All-Star break. They will host the Clinton LumberKings at Modern Woodman Park on Tuesday through Thursday and the Burlington Bees on Friday through Sunday.
The 19th annual Quad-Cities Triathlon will be held Saturday at West Lake Park, beginning with the swimming portion of the event at 8 a.m.
